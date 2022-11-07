GSK's blood cancer drug fails main goal of superiority trial

Adds details on trial, background on drug

Nov 7 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK Plc GSK.L said on Monday its blood cancer drug Blenrep failed the main goal of a late-stage study designed to show that the treatment was better than the standard of care on the market.

The setback comes days after the London-listed company raised its 2022 forecast, maintaining its strong start as a standalone prescription medicine and vaccine business following years of underperformance relative to its peers.

GSK said Blenrep did not meet the primary endpoint of progression-free survival, or the time in which a disease does not worsen or lead to death, when compared with a combination of pomalidomide and low doses of the steroid dexamethasone in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

GSK said data from the superiority trial called DREAMM-3 will be shared with health authorities and discussions are currently ongoing, with additional trials of Blenrep continuing as planned.

