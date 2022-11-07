GSK

GSK's blood cancer drug fails main goal of superiority trial

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 07, 2022 — 02:27 am EST

Written by Amna Karimi and Pushkala Aripaka for Reuters ->

Nov 7 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK Plc GSK.L said on Monday its blood cancer drug Blenrep failed the main goal of a late-stage study designed to show that the treatment was better than the standard of care on the market.

GSK said Blenrep did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival when compared with pomalidomide in combination with low dose dexamethasone in the superiority trial called DREAMM-3.

