Markets

GSK's Arexvy RSV Vaccine Recommended For Expanded Use In Adults 18+ By EMA Committee

December 12, 2025 — 02:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending the expansion of the indication for its adjuvanted recombinant respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, Arexvy, to include all adults aged 18 years and older.

A final decision from the European Commission is expected in February 2026. If approved, this expanded indication would make Arexvy available to all adults 18+, broadening access beyond the current approvals.

Arexvy was the first RSV vaccine approved in Europe for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by RSV in adults aged 60 and older, as well as those aged 50-59 at increased risk of RSV disease.

RSV is a common contagious virus affecting the lungs and breathing passages and impacts an estimated 64 million people of all ages globally every year. RSV can exacerbate certain medical conditions, and lead to severe illness resulting in hospitalisation and even death.

GSK is continuing to seek expanded indications for its RSV vaccine in other geographies including the US and Japan.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.