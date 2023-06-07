GSK's Arexvy, RSV Vaccine For Older Adults, Authorized By European Commission

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK.L) a biopharmaceutical and consumer healthcare major, announced on Wednesday that its vaccine Arexvy the first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine has been approved by European commission in adults 60 years or older.

Based on the data from Phase III efficacy results, the authorization was granted. In the trial the vaccine showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall efficacy of 82.6%, meeting its primary end point in adults aged 60 and above.

The launches of the vaccine are planned ahead for 2023/2024 RSV season which usually starts in Autumn.

"RSV is a common, contagious respiratory virus that leads to o over 270,000 hospitalizations and approximately 20,000 in-hospital deaths each year in adults aged 60 years and over in Europe.", the company said in a statement.

Many with underlying conditions like Diabetes and chronic heart and lung diseases drive the majority of the hospitalizations. An estimated 3 million cases are reported in this age group every year.

On Tuesday, shares of GSK closed at 1,391.40 pence up 0.68% or 9.40 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

