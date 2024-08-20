GSK's ADC Drug for Lung Cancer Gets FDA's Breakthrough Tag

GSK plc GSK announced that the FDA has granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation to its investigational B7-H3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), GSK5764227 (GSK’227), for the treatment of relapsed/refractory extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

The FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy designation to expedite the development and review of therapies for severe or life-threatening diseases where preliminary clinical evidence shows that therapy may provide substantial improvements over available treatments.

The above Breakthrough Therapy tag was based on data from the phase I ARTEMIS-001 study, which is evaluating the safety, tolerability and preliminary anti-tumor activity of GSK5764227 for treating locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including relapsed or refractory ES-SCLC, which is an aggressive and difficult-to-treat cancer.

GSK in-licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize GSK5764227 from Chinese biopharmaceutical company Hansoh Pharma in December 2023.

Hansoh Pharma retains exclusive rights to the candidate in China’s mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. The phase I ARTEMIS-001 study is being conducted by Hansoh Pharma.

Data from the early-stage study showed that treatment with GSK5764227 demonstrated promising early clinical evidence in ES-SCLC.

GSK plans to begin a global phase I/II study for GSK5764227 to treat relapsed/refractory ES-SCLC later in the second half of 2024, which is likely to pave the registrational pathway for the candidate.

In October 2023, GSK bought the first ADC from Hansoh Pharma, HS-20089, a B7-H4 targeted ADC, which is currently being developed in China in mid-stage studies.

ADCs are being considered a disruptive innovation in the pharmaceutical industry as these will enable better treatment of cancer by harnessing the targeting power of antibodies to deliver cytotoxic molecule drugs to tumors.

GSK has a strong portfolio of marketed drugs for oncology indications, including Jemperli (dostarlimab), Zejula (niraparib) and Ojjaara, which are approved for various cancer indications. In the first six months of 2024, GSK’s oncology drugs together recorded revenues of £629 million, reflecting significant year-over-year growth at constant exchange rate.

