GSK: Court Finds In GSK's Favour In First Zantac Case To Go To Trial

May 24, 2024 — 02:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) issued a statement on the jury verdict in the Valadez case in Illinois state court finding in GSK's favour. The Illinois state court found GSK not liable for plaintiff's colorectal cancer. The court rejected the Plaintiff's ability to request punitive damages. GSK said the outcome from the trial is consistent with the scientific consensus that there is no consistent or reliable evidence that ranitidine increases the risk of any cancer.

Separately, GSK plc welcomed the recent court ruling dismissing the next Zantac trial that was due to start on 23 May 2024. In the Williams case, the Illinois state court dismissed the case before trial on the basis that GSK was not the brand manufacturer of over-the-counter Zantac at the time the Plaintiff allegedly used it.



RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms.


