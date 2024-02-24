GSK (XTRA:GS71) Price Target Increased by 5.02% to 21.73

The average one-year price target for GSK (XTRA:GS71) has been revised to 21.73 / share. This is an increase of 5.02% from the prior estimate of 20.69 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.11 to a high of 30.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.18% from the latest reported closing price of 19.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in GSK. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GS71 is 0.85%, an increase of 33.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.32% to 7,687K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GOIGX - John Hancock International Growth Fund holds 4,175K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,633K shares, representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS71 by 34.70% over the last quarter.

PPYIX - PIMCO RAE International Fund Institutional Class holds 716K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing an increase of 24.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS71 by 63.39% over the last quarter.

JGYIX - John Hancock Global Shareholder Yield Fund Class I holds 676K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS71 by 3.65% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 658K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing an increase of 31.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS71 by 48.23% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 584K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS71 by 11.47% over the last quarter.

