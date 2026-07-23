GSK Wins Early FDA Approval For Jideytro In ROS1-Positive Lung Cancer For Adults

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Jideytro, chemically known as zidesamtinib, for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who received a prior ROS1 kinase inhibitor.

Notably, the approval landed earlier than the previously set PDUFA date of 18 September 2026, and this follows the FDA's Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug Designations.

NSCLC is the most common form of lung cancer and is often characterised by specific genetic alterations and can spread to the central nervous system. According to the company's estimate, approximately 50,000 people worldwide are diagnosed each year with ROS1-positive NSCLC.

Jideytro (zidesamtinib) is a ROS1-selective inhibitor and was part of GSK's recently completed acquisition of Nuvalent, Inc.'s portfolio. Notably, Jideytro is GSK's first approved medicine for lung cancer. The approval of Jideytro was supported by results from the global single-arm ARROS-1 Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive NSCLC previously treated with a ROS1 inhibitor.

Key Trial Findings Backing FDA Approval

According to the company, the study demonstrated meaningful and durable responses, including in patients with brain metastases and ROS1 resistance mutations.

In the overall population (n=117), the objective response rate (ORR) was 44%, and the Duration of response (DOR) at six and 12 months was 82% and 69%, respectively.

Meanwhile, under adverse events, the company said the most common adverse reactions, which were more than or equal to 15% in the pooled safety population (n=446), included: oedema, peripheral neuropathy, constipation, fatigue and dyspnoea or shortness of breath.

What's Ahead?

Jideytro (zidesamtinib) was developed to address key efficacy and/or tolerability challenges in treating ROS1-positive NSCLC, and the company said the next-generation design aims to combine high target selectivity, broad coverage of ROS1 resistance mutations, and blood-brain barrier penetration to address disease in the brain.

Zidesamtinib continues to be studied in ARROS-1, including in first-line treatment for patients who have not previously received a ROS1 inhibitor.

GSK is advancing additional medicines from the recent Nuvalent acquisition, including neladalkib (NVL-655) for patients with ALK-altered NSCLC, which is currently under FDA review with a target decision date of 27 November 2026, and NVL-330, an investigational treatment for HER2-altered NSCLC.

GSK has traded between $36.75 and $61.70 over the last year. GSK closed Wednesday's trade at $50.76, down 0.04%.

In the after-hours market, GSK is currently up 2.11% at $51.83.

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