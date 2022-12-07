Markets
GSK Welcomes MDL Court Ruling - Quick Facts

December 07, 2022 — 02:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) said Zantac federal Multi-District Litigation Court in the U.S. has dismissed all cases alleging the five remaining cancers in the MDL. GSK said it will continue to defend itself vigorously, including against all claims brought at the state level in the U.S.

The Group stated that, following the 12 epidemiological studies conducted looking at human data regarding the use of ranitidine, the scientific consensus is that there is no consistent or reliable evidence that Zantac or ranitidine increases the risk of any cancer.

