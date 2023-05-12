News & Insights

GSK

GSK welcomes Canada court's dismissal of Zantac litigation

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 12, 2023 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

May 12 (Reuters) - UK drugmaker GSK Plc GSK.L said on Friday it welcomed the British Columbia Supreme Court's dismissal of a proposed class action in Canada against heartburn drug Zantac over increased cancer risk.

"GSK will continue to vigorously defend proposed class actions by ranitidine users that have been filed in Ontario and Quebec as well as individual actions filed by ranitidine users in Canada," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

