GSK, Vir to test antibody for COVID-19 treatment

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain's GSK GSK.L and U.S.-based Vir Biotechnology VIR.O will evaluate one of their monoclonal antibodies in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in an early- to mid-stage trial, the companies said on Tuesday.

The trial, under the UK-based AGILE initiative, is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021 at multiple sites across the UK, the companies said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

