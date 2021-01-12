GSK, Vir to test antibody for COVID-19 treatment

Oil
Britain's GSK and U.S.-based Vir Biotechnology will evaluate one of their monoclonal antibodies in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in an early- to mid-stage trial, the companies said on Tuesday.

The trial, under the UK-based AGILE initiative, is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021 at multiple sites across the UK, the companies said in a joint statement.

