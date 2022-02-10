US Markets
GSK-Vir therapy works against Omicron sub-variant, data suggests

Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Feb 10 (Reuters) - An antibody-based COVID-19 therapy developed by GSK GSK.L and Vir Biotechnology VIR.O can be effective against the emerging BA.2 form of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Vir said on Thursday, citing pre-clinical data.

The monoclonal antibody therapy, sotrovimab, is currently authorized for emergency use in the United States. The companies are sharing the latest data with global regulatory authorities, Vir said.

