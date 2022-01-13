US Markets
GSK

GSK, Vir seek U.S. approval for COVID-19 antibody therapy as shot in arm

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published

GSK and Vir Biotechnology said on Thursday they are seeking U.S. approval for their antibody-based COVID-19 treatment to be given as a shot in the arm, on top of the currently approved intravenous administration.

Jan 13 (Reuters) - GSK GSK.L and Vir Biotechnology VIR.O said on Thursday they are seeking U.S. approval for their antibody-based COVID-19 treatment to be given as a shot in the arm, on top of the currently approved intravenous administration.

On Wednesday, the drugmakers said the United States had agreed to buy 600,000 more doses of the therapy, sotrovimab, for an undisclosed sum, as the country bolsters its arsenal of treatments against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK VIR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular