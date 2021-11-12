US Markets
GSK

GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody muscle injection as effective as intravenous shot

Contributors
Muhammed Husain Reuters
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Britain's GSK and partner Vir said on Friday their antibody-based COVID-19 therapy met the primary goal of a late-state study assessing intramuscular administration of the drug as a treatment for the illness in its early stages.

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain's GSK GSK.L and partner Vir VIR.O said on Friday their antibody-based COVID-19 therapy met the primary goal of a late-state study assessing intramuscular administration of the drug as a treatment for the illness in its early stages.

The study showed the treatment, sotrovimab, when injected into the muscle was as good as when given intravenously for early treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalised adults and adolescents.

The results open up possibilities for making the treatment available more widely.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK VIR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular