GSK, Vir apply for U.S. emergency use of COVID-19 antibody therapy

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

GSK and Vir Biotechnology have filed an application to U.S. regulators for emergency use authorization of their antibody therapy to treat early-stage COVID-19 infections, the drugmakers said on Friday.

Earlier this month, the companies found their experimental treatment, VIR-7831, reduced the risk of hospitalization and deaths among patients by 85%, based on interim data from a study.

