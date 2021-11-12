GSK, Vir: Intramuscularly Administered Sotrovimab Shows Efficacy In Early Treatment Of COVID-19

(RTTNews) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L, GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) reported headline data from the randomised, open-label COMET-TAIL phase III trial, which achieved its primary endpoint. The data showed that intramuscular administration of sotrovimab was non-inferior to intravenous administration for the early treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalised adults and adolescents.

Hal Barron, Chief Scientific Officer and President, said: "I am pleased that today's results demonstrated similar efficacy for sotrovimab when injected directly into the muscle compared to administered intravenously, potentially offering a more convenient option for patients. We look forward to working with regulatory authorities to help make this new option available to appropriate patients with COVID-19."

GSK and Vir plan to progress regulatory submissions globally, including ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the existing Emergency Use Authorization for sotrovimab.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology were up 3% in pre-market trade on Friday.

