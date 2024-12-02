GSK Updates Total Voting Rights and Share Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (GB:GSK) has released an update.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has announced its total voting rights, revealing that as of November 30, 2024, it has 4,145,119,334 voting rights out of its issued share capital of over 4.3 billion ordinary shares. This information is crucial for shareholders to assess their interests and any changes in their holdings according to regulatory rules.

