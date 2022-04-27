GSK

GSK tops quarterly expectations, consumer arm spin off on track

Contributors
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Natalie Grover Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

British drugmaker GSK on Wednesday beat analyst expectations for its first-quarter profit and sales, ahead of the planned listing of its large consumer healthcare division in July, and stood by its forecasts for 2022.

April 27 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK GSK.L on Wednesday beat analyst expectations for its first-quarter profit and sales, ahead of the planned listing of its large consumer healthcare division in July, and stood by its forecasts for 2022.

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases

FACTBOX-Front runners in development of antibody drugs against COVID-19

UPDATE 3-GSK to buy Sierra Oncology amid pressure to boost drug pipeline

UPDATE 2-British drugmaker GSK stops supplement, vitamin sales to Russia

UPDATE 3-FDA pulls authorization for GSK-Vir's COVID therapy as BA.2 cases rise

UPDATE 2-GSK still plans to list consumer arm in July despite market volatility

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Natalie Grover in London, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More