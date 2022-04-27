GSK tops quarterly expectations, consumer arm spin off on track

April 27 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK GSK.L on Wednesday beat analyst expectations for its first-quarter profit and sales, ahead of the planned listing of its large consumer healthcare division in July, and stood by its forecasts for 2022.

