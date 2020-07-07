GSK to work on potential COVID-19 shot with Canada's Medicago

US Markets
Britain's GSK said on Tuesday it will develop and test a potential COVID-19 vaccine using its booster technology and Canadian biopharmaceutical firm Medicago's coronavirus-like particles.

GSK, the world's largest vaccine maker, said the companies aim to make their vaccine available in the first half of next year and produce about 100 million doses by the end of 2021. Early stage testing in humans is expected to begin in mid-July.

