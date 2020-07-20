GSK to take 10% stake in Germany's CureVac for $163 mln

Adds details on the deal, background

July 20 (Reuters) - Britain's GSK GSK.L said on Monday it would invest 130 million pounds ($163 million) to buy a 10% stake in Germany's CureVac, launching a collaboration to develop up to five mRNA-based vaccines with technology already being used by the biotech company to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

CureVac's existing COVID-19 mRNA and rabies vaccines research programmes are not included in the deal, the companies said.

CureVac said in June it would start human trials of an experimental vaccine for treating COVID-19 in the country.

The company, based in Tuebingen and backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is using the so-called messenger RNA approach that has also been adopted by BioNTech and its partner Pfizer PFE.N as well as Moderna MRNA.O.

($1 = 0.7977 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.