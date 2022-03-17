GSK to supply essential medicines to Russia, halts clinical trials

March 17 (Reuters) - Britain's GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L will move to prioritising supply of essential medicines in Russia after sanctions were imposed against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, joining other drugmakers with similar responses to the crisis.

The London-listed company will not start any new clinical trials in Russia or enrol more patients into existing clinical trials, an update in its website showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.