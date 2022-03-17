GSK

GSK to supply essential medicines to Russia, halts clinical trials

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 17 (Reuters) - Britain's GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L will move to prioritising supply of essential medicines in Russia after sanctions were imposed against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, joining other drugmakers with similar responses to the crisis.

The London-listed company will not start any new clinical trials in Russia or enrol more patients into existing clinical trials, an update in its website showed on Thursday.

