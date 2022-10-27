GSK

GSK to skip regulatory submissions for experimental arthritis drug

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

British drugmaker GSK said on Thursday it would not be proceeding with regulatory submissions of its experimental treatment for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) after the drug failed to meet a key goal in a study.

Oct 27 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK GSK.L said on Thursday it would not be proceeding with regulatory submissions of its experimental treatment for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) after the drug failed to meet a key goal in a study.

In a late-stage study, the antibody-based drug, otilimab, did not make a meaningful difference to improving swelling and tenderness in joints to aid movement in patients who had not responded to other forms of treatment before.

"The limited efficacy demonstrated does not support a suitable benefit/risk profile for otilimab as a potential treatment for RA," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters