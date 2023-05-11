GSK To Sell Up To 2.5% Of Haleon's Shares

(RTTNews) - GSK (GSK.L, GSK) said that it intends to sell up to 240 million ordinary shares in Haleon, equivalent to up to 2.5% of Haleon's issued share capital.

Following the successful demerger and premium listing of Haleon plc as announced on 18 July 2022, GSK retained a 12.94% stake in Haleon.

GSK has entered into a secondary block trade agreement with BofA Securities under which BofA Securities has been appointed to act as the Sole Global Coordinator of the Offering.

GSK and Pfizer Inc., which holds a 32% stake in Haleon, have each undertaken to BofA Securities not to dispose of any shares in Haleon for a period of 60 days after the date of settlement of the Offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.