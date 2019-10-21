GSK to sell two travel vaccines to Danish biotech firm

Oct 21 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.L said on Monday it will sell two travel vaccines to Denmark-based biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO for an upfront payment of 301 million euros ($335.71 million).

The sale of anti-rabies treatment Rabipur and Encepur, used for the prevention of tick-borne encephalitis, by the British drugmaker includes milestone payments of up to 495 million euros.

($1 = 0.8966 euros)

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +16462238780, outside the U.S. +91 80 67491576; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.