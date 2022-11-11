Markets
GSK

GSK To Restrict Second-line Maintenance Indication For Zejula In U.S.

November 11, 2022 — 02:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) said Friday that, at the request of the US Food and Drug Administration, it will restrict the second-line maintenance indication for Zejula (niraparib) to only the patient population with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA mutations.

The company noted that the US first-line indication of Zejula remains unchanged for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who have a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy.

The decision follows an FDA review of the final overall survival analysis of the ENGOT-OV16/NOVA phase III trial, which served as the basis for the approval of the second-line maintenance indication.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.