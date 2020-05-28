GSK

GSK to produce 1 bln doses of adjuvant vaccine booster in 2021

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc will expand production of vaccine efficacy boosters, or adjuvants, to produce 1 billion doses in 2021 for use in shots for COVID-19, the company said on Thursday.

May 28 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.L will expand production of vaccine efficacy boosters, or adjuvants, to produce 1 billion doses in 2021 for use in shots for COVID-19, the company said on Thursday.

The company added it was in talks with governments on backing for the programme, which would effectively allow the expansion of the scale of production of future successful vaccines for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters