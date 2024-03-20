News & Insights

US Markets
GSK

GSK to cap out-of-pocket inhaler costs in US

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 20, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Written by Leroy Leo and Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 2, 6-7, background throughout

March 20 (Reuters) - British pharmaceutical giant GSK GSK.L said on Wednesday it would cap out-of-pocket costs for all its inhaled asthma and chronic lung disease medicines at $35 per month for eligible patients in the United States, following similar moves by two of its rivals.

GSK said the decision will take effect by Jan. 1, 2025.

The cost cap would apply to all of its asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) medicines, including Advair Diskus, Advair HFA, and Trelegy Ellipta, and would apply to patients whose monthly costs currently exceed $35.

US lawmakers in January had criticized the top four inhalers manufacturers — AstraZeneca, Boehringer, Teva Pharmaceuticals TEVA.TA and GSK — over high prices, and launched an investigation to look into the prices at which these were sold in the U.S. versus other countries.

The lawmakers claimed in the letter sent to the four companies in January that GSK's Advair HFA costs $319 in the United States but $26 in the United Kingdom.

The company said it has recently reduced the wholesale acquisition cost for Advair Diskus by an average of 50% and Advair HFA by an average of 20%.

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L and Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim said earlier this month they would cap out-of-pocket costs for their inhaled respiratory products at $35 per month in the U.S. from June.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK
TEVA
AZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.