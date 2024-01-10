GSK to Buy Private Biotech, Strengthen Respiratory Pipeline

GSK GSK has entered into an agreement to acquire private biotech Aiolos, which makes medicines to treat certain respiratory and inflammatory conditions.

The acquisition will strengthen GSK’s growing pipeline of respiratory biologics by adding Aiolos’ lead pipeline candidate, AIO-001, a long-acting antibody targeting the TSLP pathway. The pathway is a clinically validated target in the treatment of asthma. AIO-001 is expected to enter phase II development for treating asthma soon. Aiolos acquired exclusive rights to AIO-001 outside China from Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals.

For the deal, GSK will make an upfront payment of $1 billion, while Aiolos will also be entitled to receive $400 million in potential regulatory milestone payments.

GSK boasts a deep portfolio of marketed and investigational respiratory products, which can treat asthma patients with high levels of eosinophils or high T2 inflammation. Adding AIO-001 can help GSK reach a broader population of asthma patients, including those living with asthma regardless of biomarker status and also those with low T2 inflammation. Early data from studies on AIO-001 have proved initial safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and biological activity in asthma.

Additionally, AIO-001 has the potential to redefine the standard of care as it can be developed as a therapy for longer dosing intervals, such as every six months.

