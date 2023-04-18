GSK to buy Canada's Bellus Health for $2 bln

Adds details of deal

April 18 (Reuters) - GSK Plc GSK.L will buy Canada-based late-stage biopharma company Bellus Health Inc BLU.TO in an all-cash deal for $2 billion, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

GSK's offer of $14.75 per share is more than double Bellus's closing price of $7.26 on the Nasdaq BLU.O on Monday.

The acquisition gives GSK access to camlipixant, which is in late-stage development for the first-line treatment of adult patients with refractory chronic cough (RCC).

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

