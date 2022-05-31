GSK to Boost Vaccine Portfolio With Affinivax Acquisition

GSK plc GSK announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Massachusetts-based privately held biopharmaceutical company, Affinivax, Inc., wherein it will acquire the latter for an upfront payment of $2.1 billion. GSK will also pay up to $1.2 billion in potential development milestones.

Per the agreement, GSK will acquire all the outstanding shares of Affinivax. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

With the above acquisition, GSK is looking to boost its vaccines pipeline and get access to a new, potentially disruptive technology to build a strong portfolio of innovative vaccines and specialty medicines.

Affinivax is engaged in the development of a novel class of vaccines.

Per the press release, Affinivax has developed a novel vaccine technology — Multiple Antigen Presenting System or MAPS, which provides broader coverage against prevalent pneumococcal serotypes, potentially creating higher immunogenicity than current vaccines.

Affinivax’s lead vaccine candidate (AFX3772) includes 24 pneumococcal polysaccharides plus two conserved pneumococcal proteins (compared to up to 20 serotypes in presently approved vaccines).

AFX3772 is currently being evaluated in phase I/II studies. In the adult phase I/II studies, the candidate was well tolerated and demonstrated good immune responses versus the current standard of care. A phase III study is expected to begin shortly.

Also, phase I/II studies evaluating the use of AFX3772 in pediatric patients is expected to begin later in 2022.

The acquisition, if successfully closed, will add AFX3772 to GSK’s vaccine pipeline. The company already boasts a strong portfolio of vaccines approved for various indications.

In April 2022, GSK announced that it will change its company name to GSK plc from GlaxoSmithKline plc from a date in mid-May 2022. The company’s stock ticker on the New York Stock Exchange will not change though.

