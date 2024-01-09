News & Insights

GSK to boost respiratory portfolio with $1.4 bln Aiolos Bio deal

January 09, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK GSK.L on Tuesday said it would acquire Aiolos Bio for a $1 billion upfront payment and up to $400 million in certain success-based regulatory milestone payments.

The acquisition will help beef up GSK's respiratory diseases portfolio, which is currently growing on the back of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine's strong launch.

Founded in 2023, Aiolos is developing a drug ready to enter late stage trials for the treatment of adult patients with asthma.

