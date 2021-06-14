GSK ties up with iTeos to develop cancer treatment

June 14 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.L and iTeos Therapeutics ITOS.O will develop and commercialize iTeos' potential treatment for patients with cancer, the companies said on Monday.

iTeos will receive a $625 million upfront payment.

