GSK ties up with iTeos to develop cancer treatment

Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

GlaxoSmithKline Plc and iTeos Therapeutics will develop and commercialize iTeos' potential treatment for patients with cancer, the companies said on Monday.

iTeos will receive a $625 million upfront payment.

