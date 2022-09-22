US Markets
GSK

GSK takes stake in Spero in deal for experimental UTI treatment

Contributor
Amna Karimi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

British drugmaker GSK said on Thursday it would take a stake in Spero Therapeutics as part of a licensing agreement for the U.S.-based drug developer's experimental antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections.

Sept 22 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK GSK.L said on Thursday it would take a stake in Spero Therapeutics SPRO.O as part of a licensing agreement for the U.S.-based drug developer's experimental antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections.

GSK will pay Spero $66 million upfront for the antibiotic tebipenem HBr and buy $9 million of Spero shares, the companies said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSKSPRO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular