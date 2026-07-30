GSK Strikes $110M AI Deal With Relation Therapeutics To Boost Early Pipeline

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK) announced a strategic collaboration with UK-based Relation Therapeutics to apply artificial intelligence in drug discovery and strengthen its early-stage pipeline.

The partnership, valued at up to $110 million, will focus on identifying new targets in fibrotic diseases and osteoarthritis, alongside immunology and inflammation. The deal comes as GSK prepares to launch more than 20 late-stage trials this year, combining GSK's expertise in drug development with Relation's proprietary AI platform designed to map disease biology and identify novel therapeutic targets. The partnership will initially focus on immunology and inflammation, areas where GSK has a strong research presence.

Under the terms, Relation will use its computational tools to analyze large datasets and uncover new pathways, while GSK will provide clinical and translational expertise to advance promising candidates. The collaboration expands on earlier work between the two companies and reflects GSK's broader strategy of integrating AI into R&D to accelerate timelines and improve success rates.

Executives from both firms emphasized that the deal underscores the importance of combining advanced technology with pharmaceutical know-how to address unmet medical needs.

This initiative highlights GSK's continued investment in digital innovation as part of its pipeline strategy, while Relation gains access to resources and scale to translate its AI insights into potential therapies.

GSK has traded between $36.75 and $61.70 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $53.22, down 0.91%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $52.16, down 1.99%.

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