GSK

GSK Starts Shipping Trivalent Flu Vaccines To U.S. Healthcare Providers For 2025-26 Season

July 10, 2025 — 09:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced Thursday it has started shipping doses of its trivalent seasonal influenza vaccines to US healthcare providers and pharmacies in preparation for the 2025-26 flu season.

This immediately follows a licensing and lot-release approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Both FLULAVAL and FLUARIX will be available in a 0.5mL, single-dose, pre-filled syringe and are indicated for people six months and older.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), annual influenza vaccination is the first and most important action recommended to reduce the risk of flu and its potentially serious outcomes.

Ideally, vaccination should occur by the end of October, but people can continue to get vaccinated as long as the flu poses a threat. CDC recommends an annual flu vaccination for anyone aged six months or older who does not have contraindications.

RTTNews
GSK

