GSK spinoff Haleon forecasts 4-6% revenue growth in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 02, 2023 — 02:14 am EST

Written by Natalie Grover and Maggie Fick for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Haleon HLN.L, the world's biggest standalone consumer health business, on Thursday forecast 4-6% organic revenue growth in 2023.

The London-listed company comprising health assets previously owned by GSK GSK.L and Pfizer PFE.N reported organic revenue growth of 9% last year.

The maker of Sensodyne toothpaste and Panadol painkillers had said in November that it expected an 8-8.5% increase in revenue last year.

In its first full-year results, CEO Brian McNamara said the company had navigated a highly volatile environment.

Players in the consumer health field, like other sectors, have had to contend with sharp cost increases across the business, including raw materials and energy.

Rivals with consumer health operations, such as Bayer BAYGn.DE and Reckitt RKT.L, have charged higher prices to offset broader falls in sales volumes.

"Our organic (full-year) revenue growth ... was well balanced between volume and price, with two thirds of the business gaining or holding share," McNamara said.

