HLN

GSK-spinoff Haleon forecasts 2023 organic revenue growth at top-end of view

April 20, 2023 — 02:42 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

April 20 (Reuters) - Consumer healthcare group Haleon HLN.L expects 2023 organic revenue growth towards the upper end of its 4%-6% forecast, it said on Thursday, on strong demand and the restocking of its respiratory health products due to a bad cold and flu season.

The company, the world's biggest standalone consumer health business that sells non-prescription drugs, vitamins and oral care products, kept the rest of its full-year 2023 outlook unchanged.

Haleon was carved out of British drugmaker GSK GSK.L in July last year.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HLN
GSK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.