GSK Signs Deal to Develop Antibodies for Treating Cancer

GSK GSK entered into an exclusive license agreement with China-based WuXi Biologics (“WuXi Bio”) to develop up to four bi- & multi-specific T-cell engaging (“TCE”) antibodies targeting oncology indications.

Per the terms of the agreement, WuXi Bio will grant exclusive rights to GSK to research, develop, manufacture and market one TCE antibody. GSK will also be granted an option under the agreement to develop three additional bi- & multi-specific TCE antibodies.

In consideration of entering into the agreement, GSK will make an upfront payment of $40 million to WuXi Bio. In addition, WuXi Bio will also be eligible to receive potential milestone payments totaling up to $1.46 billion. WuXi Bio will also be eligible to receive tiered royalties on the future sales of these antibody candidates.

Shares of GSK have declined 35.7% so far this year compared with the industry's 17.9% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Based in China, WuXi Bio is a global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) that aims to accelerate the discovery, development and manufacturing of biologics using its proprietary platforms and develop new treatments/therapies.

Using this agreement, GSK intends to expand its oncology portfolio and introduce new TCE antibody therapies optimized for effective tumor killing with a desirable safety profile.

In oncology, GSK has a development portfolio of 15 potential medicines. This has been achieved through the advancement of internal programs and targeted business development, including the January 2019 acquisition of Tesaro, the July 2021 acquisition of Sierra Oncology and the February 2019 global alliance with Merck KGaA (to co-develop bintrafusp alpha, a promising new oncology medicine).

