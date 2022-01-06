Markets
GSK Signs Addl Purchase Agreements With Canada For COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy, Sotrovimab

(RTTNews) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK.L, GSK) said that it has signed agreements with the Government of Canada to supply 20,000 doses of Sotrovimab for injection. Sotrovimab is a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy developed by GSK and Vir Biotechnology.

It follows the initial purchase agreement with the Government of Canada to supply 10,000 doses of Sotrovimab, announced on October 4, 2021.

Health Canada authorized Sotrovimab for injection on July 30, 2021, under its Interim Order Respecting the Importation, Sale and Advertising of Drugs for Use in Relation to COVID-19 for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19, confirmed by direct SARS-COV-2 viral testing, in adults and adolescents (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) who are at high risk for progressing to hospitalization and/or death.

