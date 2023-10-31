News & Insights

GSK signs $1 bln deal for exclusive license to J&J's hepatitis B therapy

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

October 31, 2023 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Oct 31 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK GSK.L said on Tuesday it had signed a $1 billion agreement with Johnson & Johnson-owned JNJ.N Janssen for exclusive rights to further develop and commercialize the U.S.-based company's hepatitis B therapy.

Exclusive rights to the therapy, JNJ-3989, which Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR.O initially developed and licensed to Janssen in 2018, will fuel the expansion of GSK's own hepatitis B treatment, bepirovirsen, it said.

