GSK Settles 2 Cases In California Against Zantac

(RTTNews) - Drug maker GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) confirmed Wednesday that it has reached two confidential settlements in cases filed in California State Court against heartburn drug Zantac (ranitidine) for allegedly causing cancer.

The settlement has been reached with John Russell, resolving his bladder cancer case, and with Annette Hughes, resolving her colorectal case.

The cases will now be dismissed as to GSK.

GSK said it does not admit any liability in either settlement. Since 2019, the scientific consensus, following the 16 epidemiological studies looking at human data regarding the use of ranitidine, is that there is no consistent or reliable evidence that ranitidine increases the risk of any cancer.

The company said it will continue to vigorously defend itself and manage the litigation against ranitidine.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.