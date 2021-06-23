GSK sets out plans for listing of consumer products venture

June 23 (Reuters) - Britain's GSK GSK.L on Wednesday unveiled a detailed plan to spin off its consumer healthcare venture with Pfizer PFE.N into a separate company by the middle of next year, as the pharmaceutical giant sharpens its focus on prescription medicines and vaccines.

The separation will be achieved by demerging at least 80% of GSK's current 68% shareholding in the Consumer Healthcare business to GSK shareholders, with the shares in the new entity to list on the London Stock Exchange.

