Oil
GSK

GSK sets out plans for listing of consumer products venture

Contributors
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's GSK on Wednesday unveiled a detailed plan to spin off its consumer healthcare venture with Pfizer into a separate company by the middle of next year, as the pharmaceutical giant sharpens its focus on prescription medicines and vaccines.

June 23 (Reuters) - Britain's GSK GSK.L on Wednesday unveiled a detailed plan to spin off its consumer healthcare venture with Pfizer PFE.N into a separate company by the middle of next year, as the pharmaceutical giant sharpens its focus on prescription medicines and vaccines.

The separation will be achieved by demerging at least 80% of GSK's current 68% shareholding in the Consumer Healthcare business to GSK shareholders, with the shares in the new entity to list on the London Stock Exchange.

FOCUS-GSK to boost spending power of pharma business post break-up

UPDATE 4-GSK focused on split as cost checks, COVID-19 easings aid earnings

GSKhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2UwkR40

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; editing by Jason Neely)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK PFE

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular