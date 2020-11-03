GSK Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L, GSK) announced new environmental sustainability goals, aiming to have a net zero impact on climate and a net positive impact on nature by 2030. Over the next decade, the Group will invest in measures to reduce its environmental impact, in restoration programmes to balance the remaining impact that the company cannot reduce and aim to put back into nature more than the company takes out.

GSK targets: 100% renewable electricity usage and good water stewardship at all sites; 100% of materials sustainably sourced and deforestation free and transitioning to 100% usage of electric vehicles by GSK sales representatives worldwide.

The new goals apply principally to GSK's Biopharma business and portfolio. The Consumer Healthcare business will also contribute towards these goals.

