GSK To Seek Dismissal Of Wilson Case In Florida After Favorable Daubert Ruling

(RTTNews) - British biopharma major GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L), while announcing favorable Daubert ruling by the Florida State Court in Zantac (ranitidine) litigation, on Friday said it will now seek dismissal of the upcoming Wilson case in Florida, in excluding plaintiffs' expert testimony as unreliable.

Plaintiffs alleged a causal link between ranitidine and prostate cancer.

GSK now noted that the Florida State Court's ruling finds in favour of GSK and other defendants, excluding plaintiff's experts' general and specific causation testimony that ranitidine was a significant risk factor for Wilson's prostate cancer.

The Court's ruling is consistent with scientific consensus that there is no consistent or reliable evidence that ranitidine increases the risk of any cancer.

GSK said it continues to vigorously defend itself, including against all claims in other jurisdictions

GSK has been named as a defendant in thousands of personal injury cases in federal and state courts over claims that its heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer due to the presence of N-nitrosodimethylamine or NDMA.

Since the issue concerning the presence of NDMA in ranitidine arose in 2019, GSK had maintained that the company, independent cancer researchers, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other agencies have all undertaken extensive reviews of available data and conducted numerous investigations.

Based on these investigations and experiments, all have concluded that there is no evidence of a causal association between the therapy and the cancer development. These conclusions pertain to all forms of cancer.

The company now noted that since 2019, following the 16 epidemiological studies looking at human data regarding the use of ranitidine, the scientific consensus is that there is no consistent or reliable evidence that ranitidine increases the risk of any cancer.

GSK said the latest decision echoes the December 2022 ruling by Judge Rosenberg in the federal multidistrict litigation or MDL, which rejected all expert evidence put forward by the plaintiffs and dismissed all MDL cases alleging bladder, esophageal, gastric, liver, or pancreatic cancer.

Both the MDL and Florida courts have determined that the methodology used by plaintiffs' experts is unreliable and fails to meet the Daubert standard for scientific evidence.

