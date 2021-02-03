GSK says split plans on track, forecasts dip in profit this year

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain's GSK GSK.L said on Wednesday its plan to split into two businesses was on track, as the drugmaker aiding in COVID-19 vaccine developments forecast 2021 profit to fall by a mid- to high-single digit percentage.

The company, which earlier in the day announced a tie-up with CureVac to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, reported a 2% fall in turnover in the three months ended Dec. 31. Adjusted earnings came in at 23.3 pence per share.

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases

Sanofi and GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine, marking setback for global fight

China's Clover ends COVID-19 vaccine partnership with GSK

Drugmakers kick off 2021 with 500 U.S. price hikes

GSK says adjuvant volume target of 1 bln doses under review

GSK warns COVID-19 will dent 2020 earnings

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.