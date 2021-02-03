GSK

GSK says split plans on track, forecasts dip in profit this year

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Britain's GSK said on Wednesday its plan to split into two businesses was on track, as the drugmaker aiding in COVID-19 vaccine developments forecast 2021 profit to fall by a mid- to high-single digit percentage.

The company, which earlier in the day announced a tie-up with CureVac to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, reported a 2% fall in turnover in the three months ended Dec. 31. Adjusted earnings came in at 23.3 pence per share.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

