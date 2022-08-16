GSK says plaintiffs seek voluntary dismissal of first Zantac lawsuit

Corrects syntax in headline

Aug 16 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.L said on Tuesday that plaintiffs in the first scheduled U.S. lawsuit around heartburn drug Zantac will file a notice to voluntarily dismiss the case.

GSK's shares were hit last week by investor concerns about the litigation around potential cancer-causing impurities that prompted the drug's withdrawal from markets in 2019 and 2020.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.