GSK says Moncef Slaoui dismissed as Galvani chairman

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline GSK.L said that Moncef Slaoui has been dismissed as chairman of Galvani Bioelectronics, which is majority owned by GSK.

GSK said the termination of Slaoui's contract was with immediate effect. Slaoui was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Louise Heavens)

