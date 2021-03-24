US Markets
GSK says Moncef Slaoui dismissed as Galvani chairman

Ludwig Burger Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Glaxosmithkline said that Moncef Slaoui has been dismissed as chairman of Galvani Bioelectronics, which is majority owned by GSK.

GSK said the termination of Slaoui's contract was with immediate effect. Slaoui was not immediately available for comment.

