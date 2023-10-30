News & Insights

GSK says endometrial cancer drug meets overall survival goal in late-stage trial

October 30, 2023 — 03:23 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Oct 30 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK GSK.L said on Monday its cancer drug Jemperli, when combined with chemotherapy, met the primary goal of overall survival in patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer in a late-stage trial.

Overall survival was one of two primary goals in a Phase III trial, apart from progression-free survival (PFS), which was met previously, GSK said. The term PFS refers to how long a patient lives without the disease getting worse after treatment.

Jemperli is currently approved in the United States and UK to treat certain types of endometrial cancer.

It is the most common gynaecologic cancer in developed countries, with about 417,000 new cases reported globally every year, according to GSK.

