GSK says blood cancer drug meets primary goal in late-stage trial

Nov 27 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK GSK.L said on Monday its blood cancer drug Blenrep, when used as a second-line treatment, had met its primary goal of progression free survival in a late-stage trial.

In September, EU's drug regulator had recommended against renewing the conditional marketing authorisation for the drug, which GSK stopped selling in the U.S. last year at the request of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)

