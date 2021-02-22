GSK, Sanofi begin new COVID-19 vaccine trial of protein-based vaccine

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain's GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L and France's Sanofi SASY.PA on Monday said they had started a new clinical trial of their protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate and aim to reach the final testing stage in the second quarter.

The move comes after the drugmakers in December said their vaccine would be delayed after clinical trials showed an insufficient immune response in older people.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

